ADVERTISEMENT

Government exhibition gets under way in Tiruchi

January 14, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors at the stalls at the Government exhibition in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

A 45-day government exhibition got under way at St. John’s Vestry Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School grounds in the city on Friday.

The exhibition features 26 stalls put up by government departments, including Municipal Administration, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Revenue, Social Welfare, and Cooperation, showcasing government schemes and services.

Agencies such as Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board and Aavin have put up eight other stalls. The exhibition also features private stalls and amusement galleries. The exhibition will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Information and Publicity Department Minister M.P. Swaminathan and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other officials. The Ministers distributed welfare assistance worth ₹2.04 crore to 96 beneficiaries on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US