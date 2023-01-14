HamberMenu
Government exhibition gets under way in Tiruchi

January 14, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors at the stalls at the Government exhibition in Tiruchi on Friday.

Visitors at the stalls at the Government exhibition in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

A 45-day government exhibition got under way at St. John’s Vestry Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School grounds in the city on Friday.

The exhibition features 26 stalls put up by government departments, including Municipal Administration, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Revenue, Social Welfare, and Cooperation, showcasing government schemes and services.

Agencies such as Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board and Aavin have put up eight other stalls. The exhibition also features private stalls and amusement galleries. The exhibition will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Information and Publicity Department Minister M.P. Swaminathan and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other officials. The Ministers distributed welfare assistance worth ₹2.04 crore to 96 beneficiaries on the occasion.

