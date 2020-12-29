Government employee, scrap dealer arrested in Mayiladuthurai

The junior assistant had attempted to sell textbooks, meant for free distribution, to the scrap dealer

A government employee in the office of the District Education Officer, Mayiladuthurai was arrested on Monday for attempting to sell a stock of text books to a scrap dealer.

Acting on information, a team of Revenue Department officials raided the shop of the scrap dealer Perumalsamy and confiscated thousands of text books of various subjects supplied by the School Education Department for free distribution to students of government and aided schools during 2019-20. The textbooks had apparently been diverted to the shop from storage points.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Revenue team, Mayiladuthurai police registered a case and arrested Meganathan, Junior Assistant at the DEO Office, Mayiladuthurai, and also the scrap dealer.

On Tuesday, the School Education Department placed Meganathan under suspension.