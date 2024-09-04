ADVERTISEMENT

Government doctor arrested under Pocso Act in Tiruchi for sexual harassment of elementary schoolgirls

Published - September 04, 2024 12:58 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old government doctor was arrested on Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting girls of a private elementary school in Tiruchi, where his mother is the headmistress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fort All Women Police registered a case under the POCSO Act against the doctor, S. Samson, acting on a complaint from the District Social Welfare Officer Vijayalakshmi, the police said. The doctor was accused of indulging in such acts against some of the hostel students of the school for a few months now. The hostel functions within the school premises.

One of the student’s mother called the child helpline number on Monday to convey the information, following which the District Child Protection Officer and the District Social Welfare Officer spoke to the students, who then reportedly revealed the alleged acts of the doctor.

A complaint was lodged with the Fort All Women Police station, who conducted inquiries and arrested the doctor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Samson is a doctor at a primary health centre near Tiruchi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US