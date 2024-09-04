GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government doctor arrested under Pocso Act in Tiruchi for sexual harassment of elementary schoolgirls

Published - September 04, 2024 12:58 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old government doctor was arrested on Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting girls of a private elementary school in Tiruchi, where his mother is the headmistress.

The Fort All Women Police registered a case under the POCSO Act against the doctor, S. Samson, acting on a complaint from the District Social Welfare Officer Vijayalakshmi, the police said. The doctor was accused of indulging in such acts against some of the hostel students of the school for a few months now. The hostel functions within the school premises.

One of the student’s mother called the child helpline number on Monday to convey the information, following which the District Child Protection Officer and the District Social Welfare Officer spoke to the students, who then reportedly revealed the alleged acts of the doctor.

A complaint was lodged with the Fort All Women Police station, who conducted inquiries and arrested the doctor.

Samson is a doctor at a primary health centre near Tiruchi.

Tiruchi / sexual assault & rape / crime

