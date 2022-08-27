Government district headquarters hospital gets RT-PCR lab

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K Stalin, through video conference, inaugurated newly established diagnostic laboratories at various hospitals in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Saturday.

The RT-PCR laboratories have been established at a cost of ₹1.35 crore each.

The COVID-19 virus testing RT-PCR laboratory has been established at the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Manapparai. “The laboratory will have a capacity to test around 400 samples per day. Technicians, data operators and microbiologists will function in two shifts,” according to V. Malaidurai, hospital superintendent.

Earlier, samples collected at Manapparai GH were sent to the testing centre at the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Joint Director Of Health Services Vijayalakshmi, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and other officials were present.

An RT-PCR laboratory has also been set up at the Government District Headquarters Hospital, Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district. Various viral infections including dengue and jaundice can be diagnosed at the lab, and the appropriate treatment will be provided. With the launch of the diagnostic lab people from the locality can also benefit, a press release said.

District collector B. Gayatri Krishnan, Member of the Legislative Assembly Poondi K Kalaivanan, Joint Director Of Health Services Selvakumar, and other officials took part.

The Government District Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district also got an RT-PCR laboratory for COVID-19 testing. Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver was present. A new building constructed at a cost of ₹1.5 crore at the Government Hospital in Papanasam was also declared open by the Chief Minister.