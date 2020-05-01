Government criticised

THANJAVUR

The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee has criticised the Tamil Nadu government for toeing the line of Union Government in the issue of bringing the Cauvery Water Management Authority under the purview of the Ministry of Jal Shakti .

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CRRC coordinator P.Maniarasan warned that allowing the CWMA to be brought under the purview of the Ministry of Water Resources would definitely result in the construction of a dam across Cauvery river at Mekedatu, a project aggressively pursued by the Karnataka government.

It was a known fact that in every meeting of the Authority, the officials try to include the Mekedatu project as a point for discussion. Further, the proposal presented by the Karnataka government was still under active consideration of the Water Resources Ministry, he pointed out.

Such being the case, the Tamil Nadu government instead of towing the line of the Union government should have opposed the recent amendments to the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 and ensure that CWMA remains as an autonomous entity forever, he added.

Condemning the State Government for not opposing the move, Arun Masilamani,organizer, `Uzhavar Aran’, Thanjavur, alleged that enlisting of CWMA as an organization coming under the Ministry of Jal Shakti was nothing but the first step towards the aim of the Union and Karnataka governments to deprive the rights of Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery.