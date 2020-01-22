Government colleges get full-time principals

Full-time principals have been posted to grade-II government arts and science colleges in the central region.

The government has issued orders promoting 46 Associate Professors in the panel for the post of Principal Grade II for the year 2019-20 in government colleges across the State.

As far as the central region of the State is concerned, D. Rosi, Associate Professor in Tamil, Rajah Serfoji Government College, Thanjavur, has been promoted as Principal, Government Arts and Science College, Lalgudi; A. Gunasekaran, Associate Professor in Tamil, Government Arts College, Kumbakonam, as Principal, Government College of Education, Pudukottai; K.Duraiarasan, Associate Professor in Tamil, Government Arts College, Kumbakonam (now working as Controller of Examinations, Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi) as Principal, Government Arts and Science College, Manalmedu; S. Banumathi, Associate Professor in Tamil, Government Arts College, Tiruchi, as Principal, Government Arts and Science College for Women, Orathanadu; A. Dhanarajan, Associate Professor in Tamil, Government Arts and Science, College, Peravurani, as Principal in the same institution; M. Govindaraju, Associate Professor in Tamil, Rajah Serfoji Government College, Thanjavur, as Principal, Government Arts and Science College, Karambakkudi; A. John Peter, Associate Professor in Tamil, Dr. Puratchi Thalaivi M.G.R. Government Arts and Science College, as Principal, Government College of Education, Orathanadu; P. Sivanesan, Associate Professor in Tamil, Government Arts College, Kumbakonam, as Principal, Government Arts and Science College, Veppanthattai; R. Kannan, Associate Professor in Tamil, Presidency College, Chennai, as Principal, Government Arts and Science College, Aranthangi; and D. Ganesan, Associate Professor in Commerce, Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Villupuram, as Principal, Government Arts and Science College, Perambalur.

Senior teachers from the central region who have been appointed as principals of government arts and science colleges elsewhere are P.S. Vijayalakshmi, Associate Professor in Commerce, Periyar E.V.R. College, Tiruchi, as Principal, Government Arts and Science College, Avinashi; R. Ravichandran, Associate Professor in Statistics, Government Arts College, Karur, as Principal, Government Arts and Science College, Kovilpatti; and M. Sumathi, Associate Professor in Geography, Kunthavai Nachiyar Government Arts and Science College for Women, Thanjavur, as Principal, Government Arts College for Women, Ramanathapuram.