Government college withdraws circulars on Sanatana Dharma workshop

September 14, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Thiruvarur Thiru. Vi. Ka. Government Arts College, which was at the receiving end on social media platforms on Wednesday for issuing circulars insisting the participation of its students at a meeting organised to “excoriate Sanatana Dharma” by a political party at Kattur near Tiruvarur town on September 15, announced that the circulars have been withdrawn.

In a fresh circular dated September 14, the College authorities have stated that the circulars issued by the College Principal (in-charge), P.Rajaraman on September 12 and 13 in connection with the Sanatana Dharma workshop were withdrawn.

Inquiries reveal that the “voice of resentment” that emerged from a section of students of the College apart from the strong criticism that flooded the social media platforms for the issuance of such circulars, had reportedly forced the College authorities to withdraw the circulars officially.