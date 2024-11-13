 />
Government college teachers on deputation seek transfers ahead of counselling

Published - November 13, 2024 06:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Teachers serving on deputation in government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu have urged the Higher Education Department to permit staff transfers back to their parent institutions before online counselling begins on November 18.

“We have placed on record a request to reverse the deputation orders of up to 60 lecturers, as they have served on the new campuses for over three years. The list was handed over to the Director of Collegiate Education [DCE] in early October, but there has been no official decision taken on the issue yet,” P. David Livingstone, State president, Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA), told The Hindu.

“In recent years, faculty members from nearby government colleges are being sent on deputation to newly established institutes in semi-urban and rural areas. But ‘nearby’ is a relative term. Very often, teachers commute for over 50 km to and from their campuses daily,” Mr. Livingstone said.

He added that TNGCTA had suggested alternative arrangements such as shuffling of lecturers. While a few of the teachers had opted to stay on in their deputation for personal reasons, a majority of them wanted to go back to their parent institutions.

The issue should preferably be resolved before November 18, when the online transfer counselling begins. “The affected batch of deputed lecturers cannot apply for transfer without official cancellation of their current posting. We hope the authorities will act in favour of these staff before it is too late,” he said.

