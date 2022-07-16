Tiruchirapalli

Government college teachers anticipate much-awaited transfer counselling next month

R Krishnamoorthy TIRUCHI July 16, 2022 16:29 IST
Teachers of government arts and science colleges have reportedly received assurance in recent days that counselling for transfer of faculties will take place during August.

The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers' Association (TNGCTA) has been repeatedly making requests to the Higher Education Department to conduct the counselling well before the start of the next academic year in the interest of students, particularly freshers.

"The possibility for completion of the transfer process before the start of the academic year appears bleak as things stand. Yet, it is better late than never," P. David Livingston, secretary, TNGCTA, Tiruchi Zone, said.

The association has been emphasising on priority for its members for transfers over the surplus teachers sent on deputation from Anna University.

There have been instances of the Higher Education Department approving transfers of the deputed teachers bypassing the counselling process, Mr. David Livingston said.

"Prioritising the transfer requests of teachers deputed by Anna University is not fair. We have put in several years of service, and we deserve to be transferred to a place of our choice," he said.

The teachers say the late conduct of transfer counselling is also detrimental to guest lecturers whose continuance in the job gets abruptly disrupted in the event of a teacher being appointed to their post.

“Every year, 50 to 100 guest lecturers are shown the door due to the late filling of vacancies through transfer counselling. The teachers get stranded and have no scope to seek jobs even in self-financing colleges,” V. Thangaraj, State president of Tamil Nadu All Government Colleges UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association, said.

