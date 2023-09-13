Government college backtracks on circular on Sanatana Dharma

September 13, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

A circular exhorting Tiruvarur Thiru. Vi. Ka. Government Arts College students to participate in a meeting organised to “oppose Sanatana Dharma” by a political party at Kattur near Tiruvarur was modified within 24 hours as the circular went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The first circular issued on Tuesday prompted the students to register their views “opposing the Sanatana Dharma” at the meeting scheduled on September 15 at the memorial complex of a former Tamil Nadu politician that was inaugurated recently.

When this appeal to the students from the college authorities drew flack from activists on social media on Wednesday, the college management hurriedly issued the second circular claiming that it had requested the students to present their views about Sanatana Dharma only and they could participate on their own at the private function.

Further, a press note was also released by the college authorities clarifying that the call given to the students to take part in the private function was “misconstrued” and spread on social media platforms. The release maintained that the circular was not issued with any intentions to hurt anyone.