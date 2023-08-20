Government bus capsizes near Manikandam

August 20, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A government bus capsized on a roadside trench on Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway after hitting a lorry on Sunday, leaving 10 injured.

According to police, the accident happened near Ashapuram cut road in Manikandam on Sunday afternoon. A government bus with passengers onboard plying on Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway lost control of the driver and dashed behind a gas cylinder lorry.

After hitting the lorry, the bus capsized on the roadside trench. Nearly 10 passengers, including the bus driver, sustained minor abrasions and injuries in the accident. A team of police personnel on duty nearby rushed to the spot, recovered the injured persons, and sent them to a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Manikandam police registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.