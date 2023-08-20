ADVERTISEMENT

Government bus capsizes near Manikandam

August 20, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A government bus capsized on a roadside trench on Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway after hitting a lorry on Sunday, leaving 10 injured.

According to police, the accident happened near Ashapuram cut road in Manikandam on Sunday afternoon. A government bus with passengers onboard plying on Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway lost control of the driver and dashed behind a gas cylinder lorry.

After hitting the lorry, the bus capsized on the roadside trench. Nearly 10 passengers, including the bus driver, sustained minor abrasions and injuries in the accident. A team of police personnel on duty nearby rushed to the spot, recovered the injured persons, and sent them to a hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Manikandam police registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US