Government bus capsizes near Manikandam

August 20, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A government bus capsized on a roadside trench on Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway after hitting a lorry on Sunday, leaving 10 injured.

According to police, the accident happened near Ashapuram cut road in Manikandam on Sunday afternoon. A government bus with passengers onboard plying on Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway lost control of the driver and dashed behind a gas cylinder lorry.

After hitting the lorry, the bus capsized on the roadside trench. Nearly 10 passengers, including the bus driver, sustained minor abrasions and injuries in the accident. A team of police personnel on duty nearby rushed to the spot, recovered the injured persons, and sent them to a hospital.

The Manikandam police registered a case.

