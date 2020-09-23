Government Arts College at Kulithalai granted Grade 1 status after spike in student strength

TIRUCHI

23 September 2020

The Department of Higher Education has granted Grade 1 status to Government Arts College at Kulithalai in Karur district with effect from the academic year 2020-21.

Established in 2007, the co-educational institution had 2,055 students on roll as on September 25, 2019, with 929 boys and 1,126 girls.

It was originally named Doctor Kalaignar Government Arts College and renamed as Government Arts College in 2011.

A government college will attain Grade 1 status once the student strength crosses 2,000, official sources said.

The college offers 14 undergraduate programmes, seven postgraduate programmes, 10 M.Phil programmes and eight Ph.D programmes. There are 68 teaching staff and 15 non-teaching staff.

The institution is one among the two government arts colleges to be upgraded to Grade I status from this academic year. The other institution is the Government Arts College for Women at Nilakottai in Dindigul district.

The Government Arts College in Kulithalai was sanctioned as a long-felt need of economically backward students in the town and surrounding areas who otherwise have to travel to Government Arts College at Karur for higher education.