Government arts and science colleges struggle to find faculty for newly started programmes

TIRUCHI:

Government Arts and Science colleges here are apparently struggling to find faculty for newly-sanctioned programmes.

In recent years, the Higher Education Department sanctioned unique courses for government colleges in smaller towns such as psychology, journalism and mass communication, and geography. These programmes were displayed during the online admission process, and attracted students in considerable numbers.

However, the colleges have not received any specific communication from the department on sanction of teachers for the new programmes. As things stand, the college heads are appointing temporary faculty utilising Parent-Teacher Association funds.

They face the ignominy of finding teachers for paltry payments of just a few thousands of rupees a month.

"The problem is not new. While sanctioning new programmes, it is also essential that the government sanctions guest lecturers in right proportion to the admissions," a senior teacher said.

In its institutional development plan, it had prepared for higher educational institutions, based on the National Education Policy, the proposed teacher-student ratio is 1:30 for social sciences, 1:25 for sciences, 1:30 for Commerce and Management, 1:15 for mass media studies, engineering and pharmacy, and 1:10 for architecture and design courses.

This ratio is seldom followed in colleges. The principals of government colleges say they are left with no option but to engage faculty from other related departments to handle the new programmes.

Finding faculty to work for a monthly salary of a few thousands of rupees is not an easy proposition. There are, of course, applicants for the vacancies with the hope that they will be absorbed as guest lecturers later on.

But, the adhocism is never going to help the students in the long run. It will rather ruin their interest in the subject, teachers say.