Government approves proposal for permanent flood relief centres in Kollidam block

MAYILADUTHURAI The State Government has sanctioned construction of permanent Flood Relief Centres in Kollidam block, in view of inundation of low-lying areas whenever there is excess discharge of water into the Coleroon river from Mettur dam during the monsoon months.

Due to the recent release of water in excess of 1.4 lakh cusecs, people from some of the localities had to be shifted and housed in temporary relief centres.

The permanent flood relief centres have been planned at Mudalaimedu, Vellamanal and Nadhanpadugai for which Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has sanctioned ₹3 crore, Siva V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment, and Youth Welfare and Sports Development, said after inspecting the flood-prevention measures carried out by the Public Works Department at Alakkudi, Kattur Kamaraj Nagar, Mahendrapalli Koral Thittu, and Nathanpadugai.