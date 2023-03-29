Government accords sanction for new police station at Kanakiliyanallur in Tiruchi district

March 29, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State government has accorded sanction for the formation of a new police station at Kanakiliyanallur near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district.

The government order has also spelt the manpower to be deployed at the police station. The number of police stations falling under the limits of Tiruchi Rural Police will increase to 31, with the Kanakiliyanallur police station falling under ‘medium’ category.

The number of posts sanctioned for the new station is 31, which includes an Inspector and a couple of sub inspectors. The recurring and non-recurring expenditure in connection with the formation of the new police stations have also been spelt out in the government order.

A temporary building will be initially be identified to house the new police station. Thereafter, government land will be identified and a proposal will be sent for the construction of a building. The Tiruchi Rural Police at present has 30 police stations, five All Women Police stations and a couple of PEW units functioning at Tiruverumbur and Thuraiyur.

The Chief Minister had announced on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, while replying to the demand for grant for the Police Department in September 2021, that 10 new police stations would be formed based on the population to serve the general public.

After the announcement, the Director General of Police requested the government to issue financial and administrative sanction for formation of 10 new stations. Besides the new police station at Kanakiliyanallur, the State government has accorded sanction for nine others in other districts and at Tambaram and Avadi Police Commissionerates in Chennai.