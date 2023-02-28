Government accords administrative sanction for reconstruction of bridge near Fort Station

February 28, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State government has granted administrative sanction for the reconstruction of the British era narrow road overbridge (ROB) near Fort railway station in the city.

Reconstruction of the ROB in Tiruchi, with an allocation of ₹34.10 crore, was part of a slew of works sanctioned at a total cost of ₹162.90 crore under the Infrastructure Development Fund. The Mohanur-Vangal Road in Karur would also be redeveloped from the funds. A government order, granting sanction for the works, was issued on February 22, a press release of the Department of Municipal Administration said on Monday.

The civic body had originally planned to rebuild the more than 150-year-old bridge utilising funds from Smart Cities Mission. It, however, changed its plan subsequently and decided to seek funds from the State government to execute the project.

Rebuilding the ROB situated on the arterial road linking Salai Road and Fort Station Road was among long-awaited projects in the city as the British-built structure has grown weak and suffered extensive damage during monsoons in recent years, with a major portion of the approach roads caving in during July 2020. The bridge had to be closed for several months and the Corporation had taken up repairs to rebuild the retaining wall along the approach road at a cost of nearly ₹2.90 crore in 2021.

The ROB would be reconstructed jointly with the Southern Railway as is the standard practice of construction of bridges across railway crossings. The project is expected to totally cost about ₹72 crore, with the railways constructing the main bridge structure above the railway line. The Corporation would build the approach roads on both sides.