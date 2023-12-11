Government accords administrative sanction for pilot project on 24/7 water supply in Tiruchi

December 11, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State Government has accorded administrative sanction for a pilot project envisaging 24/7 drinking water supply in the city.

A committee accorded the sanction after studying the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by Tiruchi City Corporation a few months ago. The proposal has been sent for technical sanction.

The project would be implemented on a pilot basis in wards 51 to 57, including commercial properties, at ₹6 crore. Around 22,000 smart meters will be installed in Cantonment, Railway Junction, Karumandapam, Periyamilagupaarai, Viswas Nagar, Jaya Nagar, and IOB Colony, which have been selected for the scheme to calculate the actual drinking water consumption by each connection.

The civic body, through water augmentation projects, has increased the yield of its collector wells on Cauvery and Kollidam riverbeds from about 143 MLD (million litre per day) to 163 MLD. This is slated to touch 200 MLD by January 2024, thereby facilitating the round-the-clock drinking water supply to the seven chosen areas.

The Corporation is awaiting technical sanction from the government, after which a tender will be floated to fix smart meters. “Preliminary works such as district metering area involving the classification of water distribution zones are already completed,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to officials, all house service connections would be fitted with water metering systems and fees would be collected based on the usage of the consumer. The project would be expanded to all 65 wards in the city after conducting a study.

There are more than 1.2 lakh drinking water connections in the city for which the civic body levies water charges with different tariffs for domestic and non-domestic consumers. At present, domestic consumers are charged at the fixed slab rate, and commercial consumers are charged for every 1,000 litres of drinking water consumed, under four separate quarters per year.

