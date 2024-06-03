Gopuram Foundation donates pushcart to poor family

The Gopuram Foundation has donated a pushcart to a rag-picker family in Thanjavur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The beneficiary family’s adult members had been eking out a living by collecting used bottles and other recyclable material from roadsides. On coming to know about this, the Foundation’s Thanjavur djstrict unit, led by A. Rajesh, decided to extend a helping hand to the family by sponsoring a pushcart so that the three-member family could venture into other micro-economic activities.

The foundation has come forward to bear the educational expenses of the girl child of the family till her college education.

The pushcart was handed over to the beneficiary family recently by the Founder and Managing Trustee of the Foundation, Govindaraj, and the Founder of Thambirankudil Trust, Rishabanandar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.