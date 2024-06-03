Gopuram Foundation donates pushcart to poor family

The Gopuram Foundation has donated a pushcart to a rag-picker family in Thanjavur.

The beneficiary family’s adult members had been eking out a living by collecting used bottles and other recyclable material from roadsides. On coming to know about this, the Foundation’s Thanjavur djstrict unit, led by A. Rajesh, decided to extend a helping hand to the family by sponsoring a pushcart so that the three-member family could venture into other micro-economic activities.

The foundation has come forward to bear the educational expenses of the girl child of the family till her college education.

The pushcart was handed over to the beneficiary family recently by the Founder and Managing Trustee of the Foundation, Govindaraj, and the Founder of Thambirankudil Trust, Rishabanandar.