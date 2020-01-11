Tiruchirapalli

Good show by DMK in Thanjavur

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam made an impressive show in indirect election to the post of chairperson of panchayat unions in Thanjavur district. However, the AIADMK stood up to its rival in Tiruvarur district.

The DMK swept 12 out of 13 posts of chairperson of panchayat unions leaving just one to AIADMK in Thanjavur district.

In Tiruvarur district, the AIADMK pocketed the posts of chairperson in five out of 10 PUs, while three went in favour of DMK and two in favour of CPI.

In Thanjavur district, indirect election to the post of chairman of Peravurani was postponed due to lack of quorum on Saturday.

The indirect election to the post of chairman of district panchayat councils of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts saw the DMK bagging both seats as the party enjoyed majority in the respective bodies.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020

