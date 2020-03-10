‘Good scope for women entrepreneurs in food processing sector’

10 March 2020 18:40 IST

Entrepreneurs should be cautious in setting goals, according to N. Kalaiselvi, Director, CSIR – Centra Electrochemical Research Institute.

She was delivering the inaugural address at a training programme, ‘Empowerment of rural women by nurturing food entrepreneurship skills’, held recently by Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT), Thanjavur, to mark International Women’s Day.

Ms. Kalaiselvi said the food processing sector offered viable options for women entrepreneurs, which could be tapped by rural women.

At the same time, she cautioned the participants to set their goals in such a manner that they achieve them without fail.

In his presidential address, IIFPT Director C. Anandharamakrishnan said out of 97 successful entrepreneurs in the recent past, 17 were women. He also highlighted the growing participation of women in IIFPT’s skill development initiatives.

Over 1,000 aspiring women took part in the event from across the State. They got acquainted with a wide range of food processing methods for fruit beverages, jam, jelly, fancy cakes and cookies, value addition of traditional millets and rice and techniques for fermented food products.

Food safety and hygiene practices from the industry point of view were also highlighted to the participants, according to an IIFPT press release.