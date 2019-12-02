‘Good scope for employment at various levels in fisheries sector’

Tamil Nadu Dr. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) has opened up greater opportunities for youth in the fisheries sector by offering different academic programmes and disseminating various technologies, according to Gopal Krishna, Vice-Chancellor, Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Mumbai.

He was delivering the convocation address at the university here on Saturday.

Dr. Gopal Krishna said the university had also served fishers and farmers well by disseminating technologies such as biofloc technology to increase fish production, recirculatory aquaculture system technology for intensive fish production and aquaponics-based integrated farming and by popularising fish products through its Kayalaham.

The university was also continuously serving the community through feed and health testing labs such as mobile aqua labs and aqua one centres.

He also commended the university’s effort in ensuring sustainable aquaculture and deep sea fishing.

The fisheries sector supported the nation with quality protein supply and ensures nutritional security besides helping the economy through exports. The sector offered employment opportunities at various levels for professionals.

S. Felix, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said there was growing demand for fisheries professionals and para-professionals in the country. Foreseeing the demand, the university was offering various undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D programmes through its 45 constituent units across the State. It was also ensuring quality education by maintaining the teacher-student ratio at 1:6.

The government had sanctioned ₹53 lakh for establishing an aquatic animal health laboratory in the university and ₹11.16 crore for extension of the students’ hostel and academic and administrative blocks in Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute at Thalaignayiru.

Governor and Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit presented degrees and medals to rank-holders at the convocation.

A total of 111 candidates were conferred with degrees, while 22 others with degrees in absentia.

K. Gopal, Principal Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, G. S. Sameeran, Director of Fisheries, and others participated.