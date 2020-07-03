Good Samaritans’ gesture during lockdown

PUDUKOTTAI

G. Ramesh, a man who lost the ability to walk in an accident years ago, has got a new lease of life, selling vegetables, thanks to four good Samaritans in Pudukottai.

Thirty-seven-year old Mr. Ramesh lives with his aged parents and his father suffers from locomotor disabilities. Following a bike accident, Mr. Ramesh did not have any means to earn a living, as he was not able to go to work, and debts built up as funds were required for treatment.

After months of search, he took the job of collecting the user fee outside the public toilets at the Pudukottai town bus stand.

“I was doing the job for a few years and earned ₹ 200 per day, which was the only source of income for my family. Now, with the bus stand shut due to the lockdown due to COVID 19 pandemic, we were pushed into a state of penury,” he said.

Meanwhile, a group of good Samaritans, Syed Ibrahim, S. K. Omraj, C. Harishwar and K. R. Surya, who had been mobilising funds to help out those in need during the crisis heard of Mr. Ramesh’s plight.

“My friends who live in the same locality told us about his struggle. For the first three months of the lockdown, we gave Mr. Ramesh's family groceries, including rice, pulses and ₹ 4000, for their personal expenses,” Mr. Ibrahim said.

As the group got to know Mr. Ramesh, they saw his will to work and realised that a more sustainable means to help them would be to help him get a job. “Using some funds, we helped him set up a vegetable stall near the Pudukottai town fish market,” Mr. Ibrahim said. Mr. Ramesh began selling fruits and vegetables from the stall since Saturday.

These days, Mr. Ramesh wakes up early in the morning and, along with his mother, goes to the market to purchase fruits and vegetables for his shop. They then reach their spot by 7 a.m. and get ready for the day’s sales. “On weekends, we make at least ₹500. At a time like this, we are grateful to be able to eat three meals a day,” he said.

Mr. Ibrahim and his friends also installed a basket in Mr. Ramesh’s retrofitted vehicle to help him transport large quantities of vegetables daily.

“We are now looking to mobilise some more funds to rent a shop for them to have a permanent location for the vegetable shop,” he said.