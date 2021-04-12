Good response to vaccination drive

Karaikal

12 April 2021 20:35 IST

The special COVID - 19 vaccination drive for people aged over 45 years is progressing at a brisk pace in Karaikal district.

On the second of the four-day drive on Monday, 1,539 persons were administered the vaccine through the General Hospital, Karaikal; Upgraded Primary Health Centre, Nedungadu; Community Health Centre, Thirunallar; and the Primary Health Centres at Neravy, T.R. Pattinam, Kottucherry, Varichikudy, Kovilpathu, Nallambal, Karaikalmedu, Anbagarathur, Vizhidiyur and Nallathur. On Sunday, the initiative covered 765 persons.

The efforts of the Health Department to create awareness on the free COVID-19 vaccination camp and safety protocols was being supplemented by the Police Department at Nedungadu, Kottucherry and other locations. The police personnel reached out to auto drivers, bus drivers and conductors, passengers and public at the bus stand to sensitise them on wearing of face mask, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing, while urging them to get themselves immunised at the free vaccination camps.

On its part, the transport department operates special services to the vaccination centres.

NSS volunteers attached to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research and other educational institutions have been undertaking a door-to-door campaign for expanding the ambit of COVID-19 vaccination.