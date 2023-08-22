HamberMenu
Good response to Tiruchi Railway Division’s appeal

August 22, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A request from the Tiruchi Railway Division to the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee to help maintain small railway stations in the division has evoked a positive response.

According to sources, DRUCC members representing rail users associations of their regions were recently requested by the division to arrange the services of individuals/ agencies/ voluntary organisations and educational institutions in cleaning small railway stations/halts and their surroundings.

The Papanasam Rail Users Association organised a mass cleaning exercise on August 19 at Papanasam railway station by involving local residents welfare/traders associations and schools in the area.

The second mass cleaning exercise was carried out at Swamimalai railway station by PRUA on Tuesday in coordination with the Thanjavur District Rail Users Association.

