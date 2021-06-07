Good response to sapling plantation call

TIRUVARUR

07 June 2021 17:50 IST

‘Plant a sapling, receive a gift’ campaign of Green Needa of Needamangalam has elicited favourable response from children and environment activists in Tiruvaur district.

Green Needa, a non-governmental organisation engaged in promotion of greenery, distributes saplings to students in Needamangalam and nearby areas during school reopening days coinciding with World Environment Day in the past.

This year, a call through social media was given to children and environment activists to plant a sapling in or near their house on June 5 and forward a picture to the organisation to receive a gift for their participation in improving green cover.

More than a dozen persons, including children assisted by their parents, responded to the call and forwarded the pictures to the NGO on World Environment Day, said chief coordinator M. Rajavelu.

In addition, the organisation embarked upon a massive sapling plantation drive in the district on June 5 with Thiruthuraipoondi MLA, K.Marimuthu launching the programme at Nel Jayaraman Traditional Paddy Protection Centre at Aadhirengam near Thiruthuraipoondi.

It had been proposed to plant and raise one lakh saplings by developing small dense native forests in villages, on the premises of educational institutions and at nandavanams of temples in the district, he added.