Good response to Purattasi month tour of Vaishnava temples

September 24, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Department of Tourism in association with the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) has introduced a special pilgrimage tour to cover five Vaishnava temples in a day in the Tamil month of Purattasi.

A total of 18 pilgrims travelled on the trip that covered five temples in Tiruchi and Karur districts on Saturday. Most of them were above 60 years of age. The pilgrims, who booked tickets in advance with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, came to the Tamil Nadu Hotel on Saturday morning.

The vehicle carrying the pilgrims began its journey around 8.30 am. They first visited Kamalavalli Nachiyar Temple in Woraiyur. They then visited Sri Rangathaswamy Temple in Srirangam. The HR&CE officials received them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pilgrims then travelled to Uthamarkoil, Gunaseelam and Thanthonrimalai in Karur and offered prayers at the Vaishnava temples. The tour culminated at the Tamil Nadu Hotel in Tiruchi around 6 pm. They paid ₹ 1,100 per person.

T. Jagadheeswari, District Tourism Officer, told The Hindu that the special pilgrimage had been framed only in the month of ‘Puratasi.’ It would be organised on Saturdays and Sundays. While 18 pilgrims travelled on Saturday, there were 16 on Sunday. The pilgrims were explained in detail about the importance of the temples, their history, architecture and others. A guide travelled with them. The pilgrims would not need to get tickets for darshan as the charge was included in the tour package. As per the arrangements, the pilgrims had quick darshan in all temples.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.