ADVERTISEMENT

Good response to installation of cloth bag dispenser in Tiruchi

March 30, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

An automatic cloth bag ( manjappai) vending machine installed in Tiruchi city for the first time at the Collectorate complex hs been well received by residents.

Residents and environmentalists have welcomed the move as it not only restricts the use of plastic bags but also encourages people to switch to sustainable options by reviving the habit of using cloth bags

Appreciating the initiative, K.C. Neelamegam, an activist, suggests that the cloth bag dispensers be placed in public places such as commercial streets for easy access.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The cloth bag vending machine, which was installed recently by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) at a cost of ₹1.4 lakh, was developed by a Chennai-based company as a part of its drive against the usage of plastic products in day-to-day life.

The machine, which was installed in the city for the first time, will dispense a cloth bag measuring around 12 inches wide upon depositing ₹10. Only coins in the denomination of ₹5 or ₹10 will be accepted. The machine has the capacity to dispense 100 bags.

According to the officials, the machine installed at the District Collector’s office was sponsored by Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) under its corporate social responsibility activities. A working model is being developed to check the status of the machine and load the yellow cloth bags periodically.

Officials say hey are also considering an option to assign women who work under the Mahalir Thittam department with the task of loading the cloth bags.

TNPCB has planned to place more such machines in the city to promote cloth bags as an alternative to the banned plastic carry bags. “We have planned to introduce two more vending machines in busy areas and have considered Gandhi Market and Samayapuram Mariamman temple for the drive,” said a senior official.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has planned to conduct checks in all five zones to seize banned plastic carry bags as most of the departmental stores and bakeries in the city continue to circulate them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US