Good response to installation of cloth bag dispenser in Tiruchi

March 30, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An automatic cloth bag ( manjappai) vending machine installed in Tiruchi city for the first time at the Collectorate complex hs been well received by residents.

Residents and environmentalists have welcomed the move as it not only restricts the use of plastic bags but also encourages people to switch to sustainable options by reviving the habit of using cloth bags

Appreciating the initiative, K.C. Neelamegam, an activist, suggests that the cloth bag dispensers be placed in public places such as commercial streets for easy access.

The cloth bag vending machine, which was installed recently by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) at a cost of ₹1.4 lakh, was developed by a Chennai-based company as a part of its drive against the usage of plastic products in day-to-day life.

The machine, which was installed in the city for the first time, will dispense a cloth bag measuring around 12 inches wide upon depositing ₹10. Only coins in the denomination of ₹5 or ₹10 will be accepted. The machine has the capacity to dispense 100 bags.

According to the officials, the machine installed at the District Collector’s office was sponsored by Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) under its corporate social responsibility activities. A working model is being developed to check the status of the machine and load the yellow cloth bags periodically.

Officials say hey are also considering an option to assign women who work under the Mahalir Thittam department with the task of loading the cloth bags.

TNPCB has planned to place more such machines in the city to promote cloth bags as an alternative to the banned plastic carry bags. “We have planned to introduce two more vending machines in busy areas and have considered Gandhi Market and Samayapuram Mariamman temple for the drive,” said a senior official.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has planned to conduct checks in all five zones to seize banned plastic carry bags as most of the departmental stores and bakeries in the city continue to circulate them.