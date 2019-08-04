Good response to free two-wheeler training

Free two-wheeler training for women at the renovated Children’s Traffic Park in the city appears to have many takers.

The Children's Traffic Park, near the old Collectorate, was reopened in June and is technically supported by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

The park offers awareness programmes for schools and two-wheeler training programmes especially for women.

The initiative, which promises to teach women to learn how to ride within four hours has garnered much attention with at least 45 women finishing the course.

"We teach at least two women in a day. A four-hour course is divided into two with two hours for theory lessons, where they learn traffic signs, signals and road safety rules," said K. Karthik, Safety Instructor and Coordinator.

A simulator mimicking obstacles on roads, installed especially for the classes is also a major attraction.

“The simulator includes brakes, and even includes gears if one chooses a gear vehicle. It helps learners to understand the usage of a handlebar along with the practice of basic traffic rules before getting on a vehicle,” said V. Sivaranjani, Safety Instructor.

Although the park is kept open from 10 a.m., the only women who sign up for the special two-wheeler training are allowed between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“All women over the age of 18 attending the course have a special dress code they must follow. Sarees are not allowed as they may come in the way of training when they are required to wear knee-guards," said Ms. Sivaranjani.

The city police have also been sending traffic violators to the park to learn road safety rules.

“There is a plan to expand the training classes for four-wheelers and for men too. The plan is in the works and will be announced soon," said Mr. Karthik.