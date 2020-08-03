Good response to fever camps

Thanjavur

03 August 2020 18:42 IST

The fever camps conducted in Thanjavur district during the past 15 days have evoked a good response from the public, according to Collector M. Govinda Rao.

Disclosing this to reporters at Kumbakonam on Monday, the Collector said that hitherto 1,222 fever camps have been conducted throughout the district and a total of 71,304 persons have attended these camps. They were screened for fever using thermal scanner and the oxygen level in the blood through pulse oximeter at the camps. A little over 1,500 persons were found to have symptoms of COVID-19. Subsequently, swab and blood samples were taken from them and the test results of little over 600 persons turned positive for the infection.

While some of them were admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, others were accommodated at the COVID-19 Care Centres at Vallam, Pattukottai and Kumbakonam, Mr. Govinda Rao said. Twenty-three persons who tested positive in the COVID-19 infection test have opted for home isolation.

Health and revenue personnel visit them daily to monitor their health condition and if their health condition requires additional medical care they would be immediately shifted to the hospital, he added.

People in the areas where two or more COVID-19 positive cases were reported have sought the conduct of fever camps in their areas again, he said.

In all 3,008 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 virus infection so far and out of them, 2006 have been discharged. The remaining 973 were being treated at the hospital and at the care centers and their condition was stable. Yoga training was also being provided to them.

As on Monday, 76 areas in different parts of the district have been declared as COVID-19 containment zones and necessary assistances were being extended to the people confined in those areas through the civic body, health, and revenue departments, the Collector said.