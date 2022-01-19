Tiruchirapalli

Good response to farmers’ grievance meet organised by the police

A meeting organised by the Tiruvarur District Police here on January 19 to help farmers air their grievances that could be solved by the Police Department, has elicited a good response.

Around 40 farmers from different parts of the district attended the meeting convened by Superintendent of Police C. Vijayakumar where farmers were asked to bring issues such as dispute over farm bunds, encroachment of irrigation channels and others which could be solved legally by the police themselves.

Receiving the petitions from the farmers, the SP said that hereafter such grievance meetings would be conducted in the first week of every month.


