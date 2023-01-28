HamberMenu
Good response to career counselling programme

January 28, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Students appearing for the Class 10 board examinations were given an exposure to various higher learning options and their future at a career counselling programme organised by The Hindu Tamil Thisai, UltraTech Cement Limited and Sivasankar Trust here for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

More than 1,000 students from different schools of Ariyalur and its neighbouring areas participated in the programme, christened “Padippom Uyarvom”, held on the Reddipalayam campus of the UltraTech Cement factory. Besides explaining the various options, experts, who took part in the programme, cleared the doubts of students.

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi inaugurated the programme on Friday.

