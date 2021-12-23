Good response to BDU’s online programmes

The response has been good for M.B.A and B.B.A programmes rolled out by Bharathidasan University (BDU) this year through online learning, in fulfilment of the norms specified by the Distance Education Board (DEB), of University Grants Commission.

The admission process was wrapped up earlier this month for the 10 permitted online degree courses - the rest constituting B.A. in Tamil and English, and M.A. in Economics, English, History, Political Science, Public Administration and Tamil.

So far, 1,600 admissions have been made for M.B.A, and the response has been robust for B.B.A, as well, A. Edward William Benjamin, Director of Centre for Distance and Online Education, said.

The NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) had, during 2019, accredited BDU with CGPA of 3.32 on seven-point scale at A+ grade valid till March 31, 2024, by virtue of which the university has been permitted to offer the three UG and seven PG programmes under Online Learning.

The BDU fared well in all the seven parameters: curricular aspects, teaching-learning and evaluation; research, innovations and extension; infrastructure and learning resources; student support and progression; governance, leadership and management; and institutional values and best practices, to gain eligibility to offer programmes under online learning.

The UGC had notified UGC (online courses or programmes) Regulations, 2018, in what was seen as a landmark reform in the field of higher education. However, programmes requiring practical / laboratory courses as a curricular requirement were not permitted for online learning.

In fulfilment of the four quadrants approach: tutorial, content, web resources and self-assessment, Bharathidasan University's programmes under Online Learning has fulfilled the requirements of E-book (chapter level PDF content of self learning material), study guide (bullet notes of every chapter explained in simple way), practice test (question bank-chapter level), lab environment (for related subjects wherever necessary), discussion forum (on every course outcome), interactive videos (subject level), web resources (articles and reference videos at subject level), tutorial recorded videos (chapter level), live interactive sessions (webinar) and animated/ gamified module (subject level).

The DEB has specified that the learners' engagement will be monitored via participation in ashynchronous, synchronous discussions, assignment activity and programme involvement. The analytics of learning management system will have be used for ensuring the learners participation at least for two hours every fortnight.