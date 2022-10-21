Good progress on digitisation of government files: Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Information and Technology Minister Mano. Thangaraj on Friday said that the State would soon complete the task of digitisation of all records of the government. Speaking to reporters after holding a review meeting on digitisation of records and files, he said that the State government embarked on the scheme in September 2022. Officials and staff members of various departments had been given training on handling the files in a digital format. In order to abolish paper-based files as much as possible, the designated officers had been working on digitalisation of all records. Since the launch of the scheme, 1.07 lakh district-level files and 55,000 secretariat-level files had been digitally processed. This was significant progress. However, Mr. Thangaraj said that there were some hurdles on adapting to the new initiative. There were employees, who had limited information and technology skills. Instructions had been given to the competent officers to identify such employees and officers, who required training. Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya and senior officials took part in the review meeting.