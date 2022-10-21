Good progress on digitisation of government files: Minister

The Hindu Bureau PERAMBALUR
October 21, 2022 20:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Information and Technology Minister Mano. Thangaraj on Friday said that the State would soon complete the task of digitisation of all records of the government. Speaking to reporters after holding a review meeting on digitisation of records and files, he said that the State government embarked on the scheme in September 2022. Officials and staff members of various departments had been given training on handling the files in a digital format. In order to abolish paper-based files as much as possible, the designated officers had been working on digitalisation of all records. Since the launch of the scheme, 1.07 lakh district-level files and 55,000 secretariat-level files had been digitally processed. This was significant progress. However, Mr. Thangaraj said that there were some hurdles on adapting to the new initiative. There were employees, who had limited information and technology skills. Instructions had been given to the competent officers to identify such employees and officers, who required training. Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya and senior officials took part in the review meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app