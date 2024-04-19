GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Good polling in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts

April 19, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM/MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Voters standing in queue at National Higher Secondary School in Nagore in Nagapattinam.

Voters standing in queue at National Higher Secondary School in Nagore in Nagapattinam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The polling percentage in both Mayilduthurai and Nagapattinam constituencies has crossed 70% as per the tentative figures released by the authorities on Friday evening.

Special arrangements were made for persons with disabilities and senior citizens across the districts. Despite technical glitches here and there, issues were sorted in a short time not affecting the polls in a big way.

The polling started on a brisk note in the early morning as people lined up in long queues.

The Nagapattinam Lok Sabha registered 9% polling within 9 a.m. and 22.5 % as of 11 a.m. By 7 p.m., the turnout went up to 72.21%.

The Panagudi villagers, who earlier announced a poll boycott in protest against the CPCL for allegedly denying them due compensation, were convinced by the Revenue Department officials to vote. Across the district, there were people in small numbers who claimed their name was not on the poll booths. The officials said some complaints were received in Nagore and they will look into it.

Delay due to technical issues with the EVM machines was reported in Tata Nagar in Nagapattinam Town, Vedaranyam Panchayat union primary school, Kallukaratheru, and Aadhamanagalam. However, within 30 minutes the issues were sorted and the poll continued for the whole day.

In Mayiladuthurai, polling was smooth since morning. As of 9 a.m., 10.24 % votes were registered and the figure rose to 23.01% by 11 a.m. By 7 p.m., around 71.45% votes were registered.

Some voters in Mahathanapuram polling booth in Mayiladuthurai constituency claimed that their names were not in the list. A protest was conducted by those who claimed to have left out and the PMK candidate M.K. Stalin too joined them. Officials said the lists were released weeks ago.

