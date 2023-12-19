Good order book position of BHEL raises hopes of revival of ancillary units in Tiruchi

December 19, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

A surge in orders to the public sector major, Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has raised the hopes of revival of ancillary units in Tiruchi.

According to reliable sources, the BHEL has received orders worth several hundred crore for boilers, industrial valves, tubes and engineering items for various power plants and is expected to attract more orders next financial year too. Going by the order book and those in the pipeline, the BHEL will be expected to achieve better capacity utilisation. Orders for a substantial portion of the components and fabrication would be placed with the ancillary units in Tiruverumbur, Thuvakudi, Mathur and Mandaiyur in Tiruchi.

“Fortunes are bright for the next five to six years as we have received a good volume of orders. After devising a plan of action, raw materials and working capital, the services of ancillary industries will be tapped to fulfil our commitment to our clients,” says a senior official of the BHEL.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fabrication and engineering units, which were associated with the BHEL could expect orders from 2024-25. Units that focused on quality could reap the benefits. They could expect a surge in orders in the following years. The good prospects of BHEL could augur well for some ancillary units, which were not doing well for quite some time.

According to industry sources, there were about 425 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Tiruchi district when BHEL was at its peak. Dwindling orders and its cascading impact severely hit the financial health of most MSMEs. At least 100 units had turned out to be non-performing assets (NPA) and they eventually became sick and closed down their operations subsequently. More than 100 units have been facing severe strain on various aspects and only 150 units are running in good financial condition. Entrepreneurs say that an increase in orders to BHEL will offer a glimpse of hope for reviving the sick and the companies that face strain.

“We understand that the BHEL continues to receive high-volume orders from various companies. It will surely help the revival of ancillary units and we expect good fortune also,” says Rajappa Rajkumar, former president, BHELSmall Industries Association.

N. Kanagasabapathy, president, of Tiruchi Trade Centre, said that some of the sick companies had already started steps to revive their operation. It would be a win-win situation both for BHEL and its ancillary units.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.