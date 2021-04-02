Good Friday observed with fervour

TIRUCHI

02 April 2021 21:07 IST

Good Friday was observed in Tiruchi with religious fervour to mark and commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Special services were held in churches of different Christian denominations across the district. Last year, devotees observed Good Friday and Easter from home due to the nation-wide lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Rector and Parish Priest Fr. S. Arokiaraj of Holy Redeemer’s Basilica said that the day marked the suffering that Jesus Christ withstood for the love of the people. “The people remember the sacrifices he made, thank him for it and offer penance. There is no celebration on this day,” he said. At the Holy Redeemer's Basilica, like most other churches across the world, the ceremonial kissing of the cross as a sign of gratitude was done away with due to COVID-19 protocol.

“We have instructed the people to bow to the cross. Touching it in any way is not allowed. They have also been instructed to wear face masks and maintain distance,” he added. Arrangements were made at the church for those attending the service to sit outdoors, for ventilation and to maintain distance.

On Good Friday, many devotees observe fast and offer prayers, including tracing the 14 events leading to Christ's crucifixion - called Way of The Cross. Following his crucifixion, it is believed that Jesus resurrected at midnight on the third day and hence, midnight services are held at churches on Easter Sunday.