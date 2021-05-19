Good food and yoga help asymptomatic patients at COVID Care Centres

19 May 2021 19:26 IST

While cases continue to spike in Tiruchi district, officials have been taking efforts to ensure that asymptomatic patients at the various COVID Care Centres (CCC) are being provided with quality treatment and nutritious food. Centres, which assist in isolating the patient and avoiding the further spread of the infection, have also been providing care through yoga and other exercises.

The district administration has so far been strict and does not recommend home isolation for most patients and insists on their stay at a CCC. “When they show signs of recovery, after around a week, we send them home. This is solely to avoid further spread. At home, it is difficult to maintain isolation,” a health official said.

The Bharathidasan University Khajamalai Campus has 150 beds, Government Engineering College Sethurapatti has 600 beds, Nehru Memorial College in Thuraiyur has 150 beds, SRM Medical College Hospital has 160 beds, Bishop Heber College has 350 beds and Kurinji College of Engineering and Technology in Manapparai has 150 beds. Yatri Nivas has allocated 500 beds, while the National Institute of Technology -Tiruchi has also provided 500 beds.

At these centres, patients are admitted through reference of the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital or the Primary Healthcare Centres. “They are given a reference slip, and admitted here by health workers,” the official said. Only those with blood oxygenation of more than 95% are allowed at the CCCs.

At the CCC in the Bishop Heber College premises, the patients are woken up at around 6 a.m. when a round of refreshments, including tea and protein-rich snacks such as boiled chickpeas, and moong dal is given. Breakfast, lunch and dinner is provided through sponsorship from Aswins Sweets and Snacks. “They provide breakfast such as uthappam, idlies, dosai, while lunch includes veggies and green leafy vegetables,” the official said.

Following breakfast, the patients are guided to take part in exercises including breathing, laughter therapy and yoga asanas. The District Siddha Medical Office also provides Kabasura Kudineer.

To aid a team of doctors and staff nurses who work in three shifts, four oxygen tanks and two oxygen concentrators have been kept on standby in case of emergencies. “We can put the patient on oxygen support until we are able to shift them to the Tiruchi GH,” the official said.