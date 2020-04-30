Goldsmiths struggling to make ends meet

Rise in prices of gold has not changed the plight of thousands of goldsmiths living at Palakkarai in the city.

The last 40 days of lockdown has forced them to remain idle.

Goldsmiths earn anywhere between ₹ 500 and ₹ 700 a day depending on their skill but they are facing an unprecedented crisis in their lives for the first time now.

‘We are struggling a lot. Due to near total depletion of cash reserves, we have to depend on government doles for survival,’ Ravi, 45, who has been in this vocation for nearly three decades, said.

‘Many of us who are in the business of making of gold ornaments of 916 variety could manage to meet our expenditure so far with the amount pending from jewellery showrooms. We are very concerned as the benefits announced by the government for members of welfare boards are reaching us rather late. Besides, many artisans have not enrolled with the Tamil Nadu Goldsmiths Welfare Board,” he said.

There is a perennial demand for gold jewellery. So, many could not reconcile to the fact that their workshops in Big Bazaar area could be kept closed for so long.

Rising demand for the product has not improved the economic well being of goldsmiths in any way. ‘We have been leading a hand to mouth existence for generations,’ they say.

As the going has been tough for goldsmiths despite their expertise in making new designs from old jewellery and gold bars, many have switched over to other jobs.

The elders have been watching the preference of younger generation to work as salespersons in garment showrooms and other establishments helplessly.

Nevertheless, since the lockdown has not spared any business activity, goldsmiths say that any extension of the lockdown is bound to spell doom.