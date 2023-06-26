ADVERTISEMENT

Goldsmiths and pawn brokers observe bandh in Pattukottai

June 26, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Goldsmiths and pawn brokers in Pattukottai downed their shutters on Monday, alleging ‘police excesses’ had let to the death of a jeweller in the town.

According to police sources, a jewellery shop owner-cum-pawn broker, Rajasekar of Theradi Street, Pattukottai, ended his life on Sunday night. On receiving information, Railway police and Pattukottai Taluk Police sent the body for autopsy to Government Taluk Hospital, Pattukottai.

Sources said that a few days ago, a crime branch police team from a neighbouring district picked up Rajasekar and his spouse for interrogation in connection with a case of jewellery theft. On returning home, Rajasekar took the extreme step of ending his life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Goldsmiths and pawn brokers at Pattukottai observed a bandh on Monday alleging that ‘police excesses’ led to the death of Rajasekar.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US