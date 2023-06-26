Goldsmiths and pawn brokers observe bandh in Pattukottai

June 26, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Goldsmiths and pawn brokers in Pattukottai downed their shutters on Monday, alleging ‘police excesses’ had let to the death of a jeweller in the town.

According to police sources, a jewellery shop owner-cum-pawn broker, Rajasekar of Theradi Street, Pattukottai, ended his life on Sunday night. On receiving information, Railway police and Pattukottai Taluk Police sent the body for autopsy to Government Taluk Hospital, Pattukottai.

Sources said that a few days ago, a crime branch police team from a neighbouring district picked up Rajasekar and his spouse for interrogation in connection with a case of jewellery theft. On returning home, Rajasekar took the extreme step of ending his life.

Goldsmiths and pawn brokers at Pattukottai observed a bandh on Monday alleging that ‘police excesses’ led to the death of Rajasekar.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

