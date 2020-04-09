Golden Rock workshop to make PPE coverall garments

Having readied isolation rail coaches in view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Golden Rock Railway Workshop will soon manufacture Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coverall garments for use by doctors and para-medics.

The workshop has been given the order by the Railway Board, New Delhi, to manufacture 2,000 PPE coveralls with the production expected to commence once the raw materials arrived.

The workshop would seek expertise from outside for the manufacture of the coveralls. The raw material required for making the PPE coveralls would be centrally procured by the Jagadhri Workshop in Haryana in Northern Railway and dispatched to the Golden Rock Railway Workshop by parcel trains, workshop authorities told The Hindu.

The coverall garments would be made of a special material for use by doctors and para-medical staff in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic spread, the authorities said.

The manufacture would commence once the raw material reached the workshop, the authorities further said adding that the target was to make 100 coveralls per day. The coverall would give complete protection for the doctors and para-medical staff from head to toe.

The workshop is currently executing the task of converting passenger compartments into quarantine / isolation coaches for COVID-19. It was given a revised target by the Railway Board to make 130 isolation coaches by making suitable modifications in them as per the specifications.

The authorities said the workshop had already completed 90 isolation coaches which have been moved to the yard and Tiruchi station. The remaining isolation coaches would be readied on Friday.