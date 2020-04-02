Golden Rock Railway Workshop to convert 110 coaches into isolation bogies

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop at Tiruchi has been entrusted with the task of converting 110 passenger coaches into quarantine / isolation coaches in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The over 80-year-old workshop has began working on the task given to it by the Railway Board. Non-airconditioned three-tier and general class coaches which were more than 15-year-old are being used for the conversion.

The conversion works were being done as per the specifications given by the Railway Board. Teams of technical personnel of the workshop had been deployed for this task inside the huge establishment which has remained shut since the lockdown was announced to check the spread of COVID-19.

The workshop has already converted seven to eight non AC coaches into quarantine / isolation coaches and awaiting a few more items to be fitted prior to dispatching them, a senior workshop official told The Hindu on Thursday.

The middle berths have been removed in each cabin and the Indian style toilet converted into a bathroom as part of the conversion works. Extra bottle holders have been provided in each cabin for holding medical equipment with two for each berth.

Suitable clamping arrangements made inside the cabin for provision of oxygen cylinders by the Medical Department. The officer said each cabin had been provided with three dustbins with foot operated lids of red, blue and yellow colour and lined with garbage bags.

All charging points for laptop and mobile phones have been made functional. The first cabin near the bathing room would be used as store / paramedics area.

The workshop has in its possession around 40 coaches for conversion into quarantine / isolation coaches, the officer said adding that the Railway Board had given one week’s time to convert all coaches.

The workshop had already made 60 mild steel cots for the Divisional Railway Hospital at Tiruchi and Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital at Perambur in Chennai in the wake of COVID-19. Ten cots had been provided to the divisional railway hospital at Tiruchi and the remaining 50 to the railway headquarters hospital.

The Railway Board in a recent communication had asked Southern Railway to convert 473 coaches into quarantine /isolation coaches.