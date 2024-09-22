GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Golden Rock Railway Workshop receives Energy Efficient Unit award

Updated - September 22, 2024 06:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop at Tiruchi has received the Excellent Energy Efficient Unit award for 2023-2024 from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the 25th National Energy Management event conducted by the CII at Hyderabad recently. 

This is the fifth consecutive time that the workshop is receiving the Excellent Energy Efficiency Unit award from the CII. The workshop also received the National Energy Leader award from the CII for the third time in a row. The workshop is one of the 82 Excellent Energy Efficient Unit award winners and 21 National Energy Leader award winners out of the 507 industries (public and private) which participated in the event. 

Energy performance of the Golden Rock Railway Workshop in the past three years was presented highlighting the noteworthy innovative projects implemented such as introduction of ultrasonic detector for compressed air leakage and use of Compressed Bio Gas for metal cutting applications, a press release from the workshop said. 

Published - September 22, 2024 06:55 pm IST

Tiruchi / railway / award and prize / energy saving

