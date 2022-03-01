Golden Jubilee of STCs celebrated.

The All India Trade Union Congress-affiliated Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Employees Union and TNSTC Pensioners Union celebrated golden jubilee of the formation of State-owned Transport Corporations.

Leading the celebration at the Old Bus Stand here on Tuesday, the Union members and office-bearers recalled formation of the State-owned Transport entities in the year 1972 when the transport services offered by private transport companies were nationalised and four Corporations – Cheran, Cholan, Pandian and Pallavan Transport Corporation - were formed.

Stating that social service remained the motto of STCs ever since their inception, they called upon the Tamil Nadu government to allot sufficient funds to improve the services offered by the STCs and also to bail out the Corporations facing financial crunch.

They had also suggested that the space retrieved by the Thanjavur Corporation near the Old Bus Stand could be considered for expansion of the bus stand which was renovated under Smart Cities Mission project.

Finalising of the 14 th wage Talks, reverting to Old Pension System, clearing backlog in disbursement of gratuity to retired personnel, health insurance scheme for STC employees and pensioners, inheritor appointments and other demands were also highlighted by them on the occasion.