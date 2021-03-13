12 passengers detained at airport

TIRUCHI

13 March 2021 23:07 IST

Twelve passengers were detained at the airport here on Saturday for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai.

Acting on inputs, Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials screened passengers who arrived at airport by an Air India Express flight. During the check, it was found that a few passengers were smuggling gold by concealing it in their dresses. The metal was in compound (paste) form.

All 12 patients have been detained at the airport and the gold was sent for extraction from the dresses and then for smelting it to measure the weight and assess the value. According to a preliminary report, the weight of the smuggled gold could be around 10 kg, worth ₹ 4 crore. Further investigation was on.

