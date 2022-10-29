Gold worth ₹69 lakh seized at Tiruchi airport

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
October 29, 2022 21:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs seized gold worth ₹69 lakh from two passengers, who arrived at Tiruchi International Airport on Friday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Acting on inputs, the officials frisked the passengers and checked their belongings, who landed at the airport from Malaysia and Dubai. During the process, 676 grams of gold ornaments were seized from a male passenger. The officials also seized 667 grams of gold from another passenger. It was estimated that the worth of seized gold would be ₹69 lakh in the market.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app