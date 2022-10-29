Tiruchirapalli

Gold worth ₹69 lakh seized at Tiruchi airport

Officials of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs seized gold worth ₹69 lakh from two passengers, who arrived at Tiruchi International Airport on Friday.

Acting on inputs, the officials frisked the passengers and checked their belongings, who landed at the airport from Malaysia and Dubai. During the process, 676 grams of gold ornaments were seized from a male passenger. The officials also seized 667 grams of gold from another passenger. It was estimated that the worth of seized gold would be ₹69 lakh in the market.


